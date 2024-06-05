Lynchburg School Board votes to adopt new transgender policy

The Lynchburg School Board voted Tuesday evening to adopt a new transgender student policy.
The policy passed, with a 6-3 vote.
The policy says students should use bathrooms or locker rooms based on their sex assigned at birth, unless their parents opt-out to give their child access to a “sex-separated” facility.
As we’ve previously reported, Gov. Youngkin and the Virginia Department of Education released these guidelines last summer, and asked school boards across the Commonwealth to adopt them, but it wasn’t a requirement.