World War II veterans honored ahead of 80th anniversary of D-Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday, a luncheon was held in Lynchburg on Wednesday to honor the Greatest Generation.

10 News sat down with some World War II veterans to hear their stories.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Like, 95-year-old Dan Villarial from Bedford. He served in the Marines during World War II.

He said it’s hard to believe it’s been 80 years since D-Day.

“It’s hard to believe. I remember joining the Marine Corps, we heard there had been a landing at Normandy and when they did that, they saved this Marine from getting all screwed up,” said Villarial.

100-year-old Robert Emile Bouley also served in the Marines during World War II.

“I lived through it and made it out and saved my people and then saved myself,” said Bouley.

As years pass by, it becomes even more important to honor these veterans and share their stories.

“When our veterans are no longer with us it’s our responsibility as citizens to pass on their stories, to ensure...because they will no longer be with us,” said President & CEO of the National D-Day Memorial, April Cheek-Messier.

These veterans will also be honored during Thursday’s D-Day Commemoration Ceremony at the National D-Day Memorial starting at 11 a.m.

You can watch the ceremony live on wsls.com.