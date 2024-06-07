Man hospitalized after Southeast Roanoke shooting

A man is in the hospital following an early morning shooting in Southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Shortly before 1 a.m., Roanoke Police received a report about a person who had been shot in the 1500 block of Tazewell Avenue SE.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man outside of a residence who appeared to have been hurt from a shooting. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No suspects or evidence of a shooting were located on scene, and no arrests have been made at this time regarding this incident, as it remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly routed. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.