Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorizes Mountain Valley Pipeline service to begin

UPDATE
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has authorized the Mountain Valley Pipeline to begin service.
Recommended Videos
The commission approved the request made by the pipeline Monday, stating that the pipeline is in compliance with environmental conditions.
You can read the approval letter below.
Mountain Valley Pipeline Approval by WSLS on Scribd
ORIGINAL STORY
Mountain Valley Pipeline has filed a request to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, requesting ‘in-service’ status by Tuesday, June 11, claiming that it has met the restoration standard.
In the request, the pipeline said multiple shippers are waiting for the project to be declared in service, and that the market demands elevates the need for authorization.
However, some say this feels premature. Delegate Sam Rasoul sent a letter to the commission requesting that their request be denied — citing different pipeline ruptures over the course of time, and saying that this process should not be rushed.
You can read both letters below.
Mountain Valley Pipeline’s request to FERC
MVP Letter to FERC by WSLS on Scribd
Delegate Sam Rasoul’s letter to FERC
Delegate Rasoul Letter to FERC by WSLS on Scribd