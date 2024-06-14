Police identify Roanoke homicide victim

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

Roanoke Police have released the name of the victim in a homicide that took place Thursday evening.

According to police, the victim is identified as 21-year-old Dontae Muse of Roanoke.

ORIGINAL STORY

A man is dead after police said he was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that crashed in Roanoke Thursday evening, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police said at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, RPD was notified of a crash in the 2400 block of Cornell Drive NW.

We’re told Roanoke Fire-EMS was first on the scene and found a vehicle that had crashed into a shed. The only occupant of the vehicle was unresponsive, and had what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said details about what led up to the incident are limited. No suspects were located on the scene and no arrests have been made.

We’re told the investigation is in its early stages.

Huff Lane NW is closed from Churchill Drive to Floraland Drive NW at this time while officers conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly routed. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.