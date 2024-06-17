Charlotte man charged with felony homicide in fatal crash in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Va. – A Charlotte man is facing a felony homicide charge in connection with a pursuit that ended in a deadly crash on Route 23 in Wise County last week, according to Virginia State Police.

On June 12, several agencies from our region were notified about a high-speed chase involving three suspects who had reportedly fled the scene of a theft in Eastern Kentucky in a silver Audi, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

Once the trio crossed the Virginia state line, Kentucky officials ceased their pursuit and Virginia law enforcement agencies took over, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office reports that the Audi, which was driven by 27-year-old Dimitri J. Green, of Charlotte, North Carolina, crossed the median in Pound, driving southbound on Route 23 in the northbound lane of traffic.

Green narrowly missed dozens of vehicles while trying to escape State troopers, driving speeds at times of well over 100 mph, according to Wise County deputies.

The sheriff’s office said deputies put themselves in harm’s way while trying to stop the pursuit, but unfortunately, were unsuccessful in doing so.

When he crossed into the northbound travel lane of Route 23, he hit a 2024 Chevrolet Trax head-on.

Green and a passenger, 26-year-old Shaquille S. Samuel, were both flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, according to Virginia State Police. The second passenger, 21-year-old A’Kiel M. Gilchrist, was taken to Norton Community Hospital with minor injuries.

The person driving the Chevrolet, 52-year-old Alvin C. Hall, of Wise, is currently being treated at Johnson City Medical Center for serious injuries. State troopers said 45-year-old Amy M. Lockwood was taken to Norton Community Hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.