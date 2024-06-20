Abortion services could be coming to the town of Vinton

VINTON, Va. – Vinton town records show that a women’s health clinic known for providing abortion services has applied for a zoning permit on 3rd Street.

It’s planned for the former Dynamic Medical building. Records show it is called “Summit Medical Center of Roanoke LLC” and will provide women’s services.

The records show the area is already zoned for a medical office, so they don’t need to do anything further.

The Summit Medical Center’s website shows they have locations in Atlanta and Detroit and are opening soon in Virginia.

It shows abortion services available for the 1st and 2nd trimester, depending on state laws.

10 News called Summit to find out more information and when they plan to open and were told they can not confirm anything.

The Blue Ridge Women’s Center spoke out against the plans on Thursday saying, “Please join us in praying that the Lord intervenes and stops the progression of yet another abortion facility in our midst. We don’t want even more bloodshed in the place we call home.”

10 News reached out to representatives of the town on Thursday who said they weren’t ready to speak about the project yet since it’s in its early stages.