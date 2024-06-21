As temperatures continue to climb, go for a swim at Roanoke’s Splash Valley Water Park

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s scorching hot outside, so if you’re looking for one place to cool off, you might want to consider the Splash Valley Water Park!

It’s extended its hours now that kids are out of school for the summer and will now be open Thursday through Sunday. When the kids are back in school, it’s only open during the weekends.

There’s plenty for families to do at Splash Valley Water Park, too. Some of the features include a spray ground, two slides and a current river that people can swim through.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation is also hosting discounted days for middle school students called “Middle School Splash Bash.” The first one takes place on Friday, June 21. Kids can get in for $5.

“For kids ages 14 and under throughout the valley, admission is $5 with a paying adult. So, if you have a kid who’s 14 or under, as long as they come with a paying adult on those select Fridays, they can get into the water park at a discounted rate,” said Marketing and Administrative Coordinator Alex North with Roanoke County Parks and Recreation.

North said they see thousands of people come out every day to go swimming, and last year he said they saw about 30,000 people.

If swimming isn’t your thing, there are other activities that you can do in the county to cool off.

“We have Explore Park, which features Treetop Quest, an aerial adventure and a zip line course, which is under the shade of the tree canopy. You can be outside and enjoy the weather. Whether it’s splashing into the pool here or soaring the trees at Treetop Quest, you have a lot of different variety and options for people to enjoy during the summer,” said North.