40-year-old man dies in head-on crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 40-year-old man died in a head-on crash in Henry County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police.

At about midnight, State troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Spruce Street involving a Jeep Liberty and a Ford F250.

After investigating further, authorities learned that 25-year-old Benjamin C. Dodson, of Axton, had been driving eastbound on Spruce Street in a Ford F250 when he crossed the center line and hit a Jeep Liberty head-on.

His vehicle then overturned and ignited in flames, while the Jeep veered off the left side of the road, as reported by VSP. We’re told the crash happened near the intersection of Spruce Street with Old Liberty Drive.

The driver of the Jeep, 40-year-old Michael L. Poynter, of Martinsville, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

Dodson was left with minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

Charges are pending at this time, according to officials.