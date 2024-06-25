God’s Pit Crew to send relief supplies to those affected by flooding in Iowa

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew will help with relief efforts and assist victims of the flooding in Northwest Iowa.

The group stated they will be sending a full semi-load of “Blessing Buckets” to the victims. The buckets are five gallons and will be filled with non-perishable food, water, hygiene items, first aid kits, flashlights, Bibles and handwritten notes of encouragement.

“If you’ve never seen a flood, just imagine everything that people have worked for in complete ruin. Imagine having your home fill up with multiple feet of water,” said Chris Chiles, God’s Pit Crew Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator.

The response comes a mere days after the crew supplied relief supplies to those affected by wildfires in New Mexico.

As the ministry looks to restock their inventory of Blessing Buckets to keep responding and providing the much-needed materials to survivors, anyone interested in sponsoring a Blessing Bucket – which cost $35 per bucket to fill – or to support their ongoing immediate disaster response efforts is encouraged to visit their website or call (434) 836-4472.