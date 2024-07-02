Bedford County urging residents to avoid lighting fireworks due to dry conditions

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Due to dry conditions across the region, Bedford County is encouraging residents to refrain from lighting fireworks, according to the county.

The County said that with extremely dry conditions, it won’t take long for a spark to turn into a fast-moving brush fire.

Recommended Videos

“Really, the only safe way to view fireworks is to attend a professional show,” said Fire Marshal Leo George, III.

Officials also say that aside from the risk of brush fires, fireworks are dangerous. The NFPA says burns from fireworks account for 44% of the 9,100 injuries treated in emergency rooms seen in the month around July 4.

The County said those looking to get into the spirit without fireworks can do the following: