Man charged in connection with shooting in Roanoke Monday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest early Monday morning, according police.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Daryl Garland of Roanoke.

As previously reported, police were notified about a shooting that took place in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police were able to perform life-saving efforts and transport the victim to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

According to RPD, the investigation remains open.