Man charged in connection with shooting in Roanoke Monday morning

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

(RPD 2024)

ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest early Monday morning, according police.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Daryl Garland of Roanoke.

As previously reported, police were notified about a shooting that took place in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police were able to perform life-saving efforts and transport the victim to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

According to RPD, the investigation remains open.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

