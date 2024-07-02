Roanoke County releases 200 Plan, draft identifies needs and goals

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County unveiled their 200 Plan draft on Monday, which includes improvements that could be made by the county’s 200th anniversary, 2038.

10 News spoke with some Roanoke County residents to find out what they would like to see improved in the county.

“I would like to see more dog parks,” Roanoke county resident Cathy Kern said. “I would love to see more one-level living for seniors.”

“Providing bikers with lanes not just for recreation for actually getting places like from Cave Spring to downtown without having to worry about traffic,” Roanoke county resident Antonio Francesco said.

“Having more sidewalks it would really make people walk around more,” Roanoke County resident Meghan Bagby said.

The document shows officials plan to take a variety of steps to boost the county, including evaluating recycling options and improving library services.

Recreation improvements were some of the most requested from the people 10 News spoke to.

“I would like to see more money spent on the parks,” Roanoke County resident Nick Apostolou said. “We have some really beautiful parks, and I would just like to see them beautify them even further.”

Roanoke County resident Kylie Clarke said she wants to see more inclusive playground equipment.

“My sister’s autistic, and she likes like spinning stuff, and it would be really nice for her to have some stuff to play with on the playground,” Clarke said.

The county will implement the plan later this year, but there is still time to weigh in at public hearings in the coming months.

To access the plan, click here. Just click on your community, and you can find pages breaking down the area’s demographics and recommendations near the end of the document.