Former State Senator, Governor candidate Amanda Chase announces run for State Senate District 10

APPOMATTOX, Va. – A familiar face in Virginia politics just announced she’ll be running for State Senate.

Republican Amanda Chase is looking to win State Senate District 10.

District 10 is made up of Appomattox County, Amelia County, Louisa County and other parts of central Virginia.

The district is currently represented by John McGuire, who recently won the Republican nomination for Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District.

Chase formerly served in the State Senate from 2016 to 2023 and ran for Governor in 2021.

She calls herself a true conservative who is pro-gun, pro-life and pro-school choice.