Multi-vehicle accident causing delays on US-220 in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Drivers heading north on US-220 in Roanoke can expect delays due to a multiple-vehicle crash from the vicinity of Franklin Road SW to Elm Avenue SE.

According to VDOT, the north center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 0.5 miles.

Roanoke Police said diversions are in place at the Franklin Road SW and Electric Road exits, and Public Safety is working to reopen the roadway as soon as possible.

