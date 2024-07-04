No injuries after four vehicles catch fire in Roanoke County overnight

ROANOKE, Va. – No injuries were reported after four vehicles caught on fire overnight, according to the Roanoke County Fire Department.

We are told that Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a vehicle fire at 2:12 a.m. Thursday. The incident occurred at the 5100 block of Overland Drive in the Clearbrook area of Roanoke County.

Due to the proximity of the fire to an apartment building it was upgraded to a structure fire, the department said.

10 News has learned that when responding units arrived on scene they found four vehicles that were on fire close to the building.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office said that the cause of the fire remains under investigation and caused $60,000 worth of damage to four vehicles.