One man dead and two others injured after electrocution incident at Smith Mountain Lake dock Thursday morning

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead, and two others were injured after an electrocution incident at a Smith Mountain Lake dock Thursday morning, according to the Bedford County Sherriff’s Office.

We’re told that in the early morning hours police received a call for a possible drowning at Smith Mountain Lake.

Fire, Rescue and Law enforcement units arrived on scene and were told by friends and family that when they realized the victim was in distress, two of them jumped in the water to help, according to Bedford County.

The two people who jumped in the water immediately felt shocked, but they were able to get the victim out and began CPR before rescue units arrived on scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he passed away, we’re told. The two witnesses who assisted were treated on scene and released.

The victim was an adult man who was visiting friends and family from out of state, 10 News has learned.

The sheriff’s office said that they are conducting an official investigation and are currently waiting for the medical examiner to determine exact cause of death.



Currently, no foul play is suspected.