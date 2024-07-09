New fitness studio, HOTWORX opens up in Towers Shopping Center

ROANOKE, Va. – A new workout studio is opening in Roanoke.

HOTWORX, the first location in Southwest Virginia, just opened its doors this month.

The studio, located in the Towers Shopping Center, is open 24/7 and offers a variety of video-taught workouts.

The unique thing about HOTWORX is the workouts are completed inside a sauna featuring infrared lights.

“Some of the benefits that come along with that are skin rejuvenation, cellulite reduction, helps lower blood pressure, if you’re someone who deals with high blood pressure and muscle recovery. Lots of people use infrared for injuries,” said co-owner, Lauren Marve.

Memberships are month-to-month. Learn more about pricing by visiting the studio’s website.