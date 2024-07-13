Roanoke County School Board considering changes to its mobile device policy

ROANOKE CO, Va. – The Roanoke County School Board is conducting a survey to decide whether or not they should change their mobile device policy.

Currently, Roanoke County Public School policy states that elementary, middle, and high school students may possess a mobile device provided the device is off or on airplane mode throughout the day. There are exceptions for high school students, such as a teacher permitting it for instructional purposes, or the use during lunch and in hallways.

Last Tuesday, Governor Youngkin announced Executive Order 33 which asked the Virginia Department of Education to draft guidance for public school divisions to adopt local policies and procedures establishing cell phone-free education. Governor Youngkin cited research from the CDC that highlighted the physical and metal health concerns faced by children who excessively use social media.

The school board is looking at three possible options regarding their policy:

No changes – keep the current policy as is.

Prohibit all use of personal mobile devices during class for high schools, but continue to allow use between classes and during lunch.

Mirror the elementary and middle school policy – high school students would not be allowed to use mobile devices during the entire school day.

The school district will also prohibit all use of social media sites on their school-issued laptops, both at home and in the classroom.

“As a recent CDC study showed, constant social media use has been clearly linked to increased suicide rates nationally among students. We are going to take whatever measures we can to protect our students and help them become Opportunity Ready.” Dr. Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools

The school division has asked parents, high school students, and high school staff members to fill out a short survey for their thoughts on the matter. You can find the survey and other information regarding the school board’s policy here.