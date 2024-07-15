Consumer Reports | Summer storms and heat home damage

Summer isn’t all fun in the sun.

It can mean dangerous heat and storms, but there are ways to protect yourself and your home.

We’re explaining why that defense against Mother Nature’s warm weather wrath starts with DIY projects around the house.

Climate change brings more frequent and destructive weather from coast to coast.

That’s led to a dramatic increase in many homeowner’s insurance policies. But that price hike doesn’t mean you’re getting more coverage.

“Homeowners insurance generally doesn’t cover water from outside your house, so it’s not a bad idea to supplement your coverage with a flood policy,” said Paul Hope with Consumer Reports.

Even without a flood, extreme heat can damage water in surprising ways, specifically with your plumbing.

Take metal pipes: They can expand and contract — and, over time, leak.

“You want to inspect your plumbing routinely or have a plumber do it on a recurring basis. You could also consider installing a leak detector that let you know immediately if there’s a leak. They’re a little bit expensive upfront but can save you thousands in the long run,” said Hope.

Consumer Reports recommends this leak detector from Moen.

Extreme heat can wreak havoc on your roofing even when the weather is dry. It’s essential to inspect it — look for damaged shingles or tiles and replace them before they leak and cause more damage.

The heat could overtax your air conditioning system. Regularly replacing the air filters and scheduling routine professional maintenance will help avoid pricey repairs later on.

High heat and humidity can also create the ideal conditions for mold and mildew.

“You want to keep the humidity inside your home between thirty and fifty percent,” said Hope. “Anything higher and mold and dust mites can thrive.”

CR tests dozens of dehumidifiers and found that the Midea — for larger rooms — does a great job of removing water from the air, which helps maintain the ideal humidity in your home.