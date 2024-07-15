God’s Pit Crew helps with home repairs in Texas from Hurricane Beryl

DANVILLE, Va. – Disaster relief continues in Texas after Category 1 Hurricane Beryl pummeled the state last week. Danville-based relief group God’s Pit Crew is in Kingwood helping out.

Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator for God’s Pit Crew Chris Chiles said they’ve seen a lot of destruction to homes and have been working to help make repairs.

“This tree would probably cost about $20,000 to get out of this house, and they don’t have $20,000,” Chiles said. “It’s been rough down here. They haven’t had electricity, there’s been a bunch of people without electricity, so it’s about 110 degrees.”

The group plans to spend about two weeks in Texas.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, visit the organization’s website.