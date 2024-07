DANVILLE, Va. – The City of Danville is striking gold again with the Caesar Virginia site.

The temporary casino racked in more than $19 million in June, according to the Virginia Lottery. $14 million of that revenue came from slot machines and around $5 million from table games.

Danville is expected to receive $1.1 million from the June sales.

The temporary casino first opened in May 2023 and the permanent resort and casino is slated to open by the end of the year.