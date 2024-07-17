Funeral service set for fallen Lynchburg firefighter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A service celebrating the life of Lynchburg Master Firefighter Andrew Jenks is set to take place Tuesday.

The service is at 11 a.m. at Tree of Life Ministries on Greenview Drive.

Jenks died on July 6 after a battle with cancer. He was 37 years old.

He was known as Jenks among his firefighter family.

He was first diagnosed with cancer three years ago and battled the disease until the end, remaining on the job as recently as the week before he passed. He had served the Lynchburg Fire Department since October 2009.

“Andrew Jenks was an incredibly well-respected member of our team and he epitomized what it meant to be called ‘Lynchburg’s bravest’,” said Fire Chief Greg Wormser. “His leadership and commitment to the job will be sorely missed by everyone.”

Before the service, a procession of emergency vehicles will accompany the Jenks family to the church.

Fire department and law enforcement leaders will assist with the motorcade so drivers expect slight traffic delays along the route while the procession is taking place.

The route for the procession is as follows: