Boil Notice still in effect for Riner area of Montgomery County

RINER, Va. – The Riner area of Montgomery County has been under a boil notice since Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the county said it was noticed the water was cloudy during routine testing.

Officials in Montgomery County then reached out to the Virginia Department of Health where they decided to institute the boil notice.

“It’s believed that because we have had such dry conditions lately with our weather, that the water tables have dropped in the well systems in the Riner, Virginia area,” said Jennifer Harris, public relations director for Montgomery County. “It’s believed that because of that, dirt is getting into the water and it’s making it appear cloudy.”

They said while the cause of the cloudiness has not been confirmed, they are hopeful to lift the notice soon.