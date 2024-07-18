Danville Police searching for armed robbery suspect

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is seeking information after an armed robbery that happened Wednesday evening in the parking lot of a Pizza Hut.

We’re told at around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to Pizza Hut, located in the 3000 block of Riverside Drive in Danville for the report of an armed robbery, during which the suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle.

According to police, a 42-year-old woman reported being robbed at gunpoint of her vehicle and personal items while sitting in the lot waiting on her food.

DPD described the suspect as a black male with a light complexion, wearing all black and a face covering, armed with a handgun.

We’ve learned that the suspect drove east on Riverside Drive before officers spotted the vehicle southbound on South Main Street. The driver sped away and crashed near the intersection of Lockett Drive. He then fled on foot into a wooded area.

The suspect has not yet been located, and police have been searching the area with K9s.

DPD said no one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov , or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.