J.D. Vance campaign rally in Radford set for Monday: How to watch it live

Radford, VA – J.D. Vance, Donald’s Trump pick for Vice President, is slated to hold a campaign rally at Radford University on Monday, July 22, and viewers will have a chance to watch it as it unfolds.

The event is set to take place from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., and WSLS 10 is offering complete live coverage across many of our platforms, including YouTube, our website and any streaming device you use to access our content.

Recommended Videos

The livestream player will be added to this article at the start of the rally on Monday, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back to watch it live in its entirety.

We will also be working for you with continuous coverage all day long on Monday on Vance’s visit to Southwest Virginia.