One man injured after shooting in Southwest Roanoke Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – One man is injured after a shooting in Roanoke Friday, according to RPD.

We’re told the E-911 center received a call reporting a person shot on the zero block of 14th Street SW. Upon arrival, police found no one injured at the scene, individuals were present at the scene and they were cooperative.

Recommended Videos

Officers eventually found an adult male at another location with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 10 News has learned that he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

All parties have been or are currently being interviewed to obtain more details about the incident. Evidence is still being collected, and the investigation is ongoing, RPD said.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Once completed, consultation with the Roanoke Commonwealth Attorney’s Office will occur to determine any applicable charges for the parties involved. There is no ongoing threat to the public regarding this incident. Any information the public can provide concerning this incident can be relayed in the following manner. Please contact RPD by calling (540) 344-8500. You can also text RPD at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly routed. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.