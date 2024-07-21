Virginia lawmakers react to Biden ending 2024 re-election Bid

Several local lawmakers and key political figures have reacted to Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 Presidential race.

“President Joe Biden has been one of the most transformative and effective presidents in history. In 2020, he ran with a promise to restore the soul of our nation, and he did just that. He has–and will continue to–deliver on his campaign promises that have changed the lives of millions of Americans by leading us out of the pandemic, rebuilding our economy, and reestablishing America’s position as a trusted global leader.” Susan Swecker, DPVA Chair, said in a statement Sunday.

Other important figures like Senator Tim Kaine and Mark Warner also issued responses following Biden’s announcement.

“This nation owes Joe Biden a debt of gratitude for putting everything on hold to run in 2020 and taking the reins as President during a particularly turbulent time. He charted a bright path forward for our nation after four tumultuous years under the former administration.” said Warner.

Tim Kaine released a statement that had the following quote.

“As I have been saying for weeks, President Biden is a patriotic American who has always put the needs of our country ahead of himself. For more than five decades, he has served this country admirably as a Senator, Vice President, and now President. His decision today reflects the same patriotism that George Washington and Teddy Roosevelt demonstrated when they selflessly put their country above their own political ambitions.

Biden is set to give more details regarding the announcement he made on X formerly known as Twitter, later this week.



