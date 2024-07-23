Mary Draper Ingles Festival set to return to Radford

RADFORD, Va. – A three-day festival that shares the life and times of Mary Draper Ingles kicks off in Radford this weekend.

Ingles was an American pioneer known for escaping captivity in the 1750′s and eventually returning home to the New River Valley.

This weekend’s Mary Draper Ingles Festival will offer a variety of activities to learn about the frontier heroine.

Festival organizers said this event is more than just a celebration.

“It’s just really great and each year we reach new people and just really help tell the story of Mary,” said Scott Gardener, executive director of Glencoe Mansion Museum and Gallery. “It is not just about telling the story of Mary, It’s about helping tell the story of this region.”

The first day of the festival is Friday with activities happening all throughout Radford.