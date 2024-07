HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Halifax County Police are currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Cluster Springs Wednesday morning, according to the department.

The 13-year-old has been identified as Mackenzie Shelton and her travels and who she is traveling with remain unknown, we’re told.

If you have seen her or have any information, Halifax County Police is urging you to call 911 immediately.