Local voters weigh in on Harris-Biden election switch up

ROANOKE, Va. – In what would be a historic run for president, Vice President Kamala Harris is stepping in as President Joe Biden steps out of the race for the White House.

Dr. Karen Hult is a professor of political science at Virginia Tech. She says the move could mobilize democrats.

“It’s renewed the enthusiasm, the flow of money, and the energy that’s out there on the Democratic side,” said Hult.

10 News spoke with voters in Roanoke Wednesday. Democrats Elaine and Victor Maggioli said they support Harris.

“I’m hopeful,” said Victor. “You need younger people. The country’s run by white old men. So, you really gotta change it.”

The Harris campaign is already making headway with young voters, going viral on social media.

“Gen Z and Millennial voters now make up a majority of the electorate going into the presidential race,” said Hult. “That’s important to get them onboard too.”

Republicans are targeting young voters too. The Trump Campaign selected Ohio Senator JD Vance - a millennial - as former President Donald Trump’s running-mate.

Hult says without Biden in the race, Democrats now have an upper hand when it comes to age.

“The Democrats have the age issue on their side because it is the case that Mr. Trump is 78 years old,” said Hult.

Hult said the Democratic switch-up will also drive Republicans to the polls. Cindy Conner, a Roanoke County resident, says Harris’ ascension to the top of the ticket isn’t changing her vote.

“I’m not supportive of Democratic policies or the state of the country,” said Conner. “Regardless of the Democratic nominee is, my vote’s for Trump.

“What we really are is in clearly uncharted waters here,” said Hult. “We all can make an argument about strategies on all different kinds of sides.”