Lynchburg begins Phase IV of its Downtown Renewal Project

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg recently began the fourth phase of its Downtown Renewal Project last Monday.

The project plans for the 1200 block of Main Street to the Lynchburg Expressway to be revitalized to replace aging underground infrastructure in order to improve and modernize the area.

The project began in 2016 and is a multi-million dollar plan by the City of Lynchburg to improve its aging underground infrastructure and streets. Each phase typically starts with the underground infrastructure improvements and then moves to street enhancements, such as new brick sidewalks, street lights, trees, plantings, and improved parking and loading areas.

Visual representation of where the construction work will occur for Phase IV of the Downtown Renewal Project. (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

This phase of the project will begin in the 1300 block of Main Street, closing part of the 1200 block and extending just before the intersection of Main Street and Commerce Street. While under construction, these portions of the road will be closed to all traffic. The surrounding businesses will still be accessible to pedestrians. This phase is set to be completed by Jan. 2025.

For more information about the Downtown Renewal Project, visit here.