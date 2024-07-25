81º
Join Insider

Local News

Berglund Center donates to Angels of Assisi through “Paws & Pucks”

They collaborated with Olde Salem Brewing Company for the donation

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: angels of assisi, bergland center, olde salem brewing co, roanoke, dogs
A photo of some members of the Angels for Assisi crew! ((Copyright 2024 by Berglund Center - All rights reserved.))

ROANOKE, Va. – The Berglund Center has recently announced that the proceeds from the “Paws & Pucks” program were donated to Angels of Assisi, in collaboration with Olde Salem Brewing Company. The check totaled to $5,834.

“At Berglund Center, the Paws & Pucks program is the perfect representation of the things we love- animals, beer, and hockey! By offering it at events, including hockey games, we support all three, with $2 from the sale of every can going to Angels of Assisi.”

Robyn Schon, Berglund Center General Manager

Recommended Videos

The brewing company also created a special brew for Paws & Pucks.

Angels of Assisi also expressed its excitement about opening a new location soon. The organization believes it will be able to help provide affordable pet care and help more animals in need with the larger facility.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos