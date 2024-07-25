Berglund Center donates to Angels of Assisi through “Paws & Pucks”

A photo of some members of the Angels for Assisi crew!

ROANOKE, Va. – The Berglund Center has recently announced that the proceeds from the “Paws & Pucks” program were donated to Angels of Assisi, in collaboration with Olde Salem Brewing Company. The check totaled to $5,834.

“At Berglund Center, the Paws & Pucks program is the perfect representation of the things we love- animals, beer, and hockey! By offering it at events, including hockey games, we support all three, with $2 from the sale of every can going to Angels of Assisi.” Robyn Schon, Berglund Center General Manager

The brewing company also created a special brew for Paws & Pucks.

Angels of Assisi also expressed its excitement about opening a new location soon. The organization believes it will be able to help provide affordable pet care and help more animals in need with the larger facility.