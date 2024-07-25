Healthwatch: UVA opening up allergy clinic in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Better access to needed healthcare services in the region is coming soon as UVA Health is opening an asthma, allergy, immunology clinic in Lynchburg, we’re told.

A board-certified allergist with the clinic said due to the number of patients they see from the region they decided to open up a location in Lynchburg.

The clinic will be located inside of the UVA Health Nephrology and services offered will include help with food, drug and environmental allergies, asthma, dermatitis and more.

“This is supposed to be an extension of our Shawsville clinic so hopefully it will cover the needs of people. Allergies are more than just seasonal allergies. We handle asthma, food allergies and eczema. Our big niche is probably drug allergies. And that is something that we want to be proactive about,” Tim Kyin, Associate Professor and Medical Director for UVA allergy, said.