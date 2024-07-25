79º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Healthwatch: UVA opening up allergy clinic in Lynchburg

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Healthwatch, UVA, Clinic, Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Better access to needed healthcare services in the region is coming soon as UVA Health is opening an asthma, allergy, immunology clinic in Lynchburg, we’re told.

A board-certified allergist with the clinic said due to the number of patients they see from the region they decided to open up a location in Lynchburg.

The clinic will be located inside of the UVA Health Nephrology and services offered will include help with food, drug and environmental allergies, asthma, dermatitis and more.

“This is supposed to be an extension of our Shawsville clinic so hopefully it will cover the needs of people. Allergies are more than just seasonal allergies. We handle asthma, food allergies and eczema. Our big niche is probably drug allergies. And that is something that we want to be proactive about,” Tim Kyin, Associate Professor and Medical Director for UVA allergy, said.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Watch Rachel weekdays during 10 News at 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

email

facebook

twitter

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos