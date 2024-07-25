Lynchburg City School Board votes to build new Sandusky Elementary; striking decision from nearly a year ago

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The up-and-down rollercoaster continues for parents at Sandusky and T.C. Miller elementary schools as they’re now being told their schools will remain open and off the chopping block.

In a 7-2 vote, the Lynchburg City School Board decided that T.C. Miller and Sandusky elementary schools are staying open, and they’re hoping to rebuild Sandusky.

Tiersha Royal and other parents were stunned by the decision.

“I believe we were all shocked and caught by surprise. We had no idea this was the direction they were going to go in.”

The school board decided in September to close T.C. Miller and Sandusky and expand Bass Elementary as part of their Facilities Master Plan, but the Bass expansion costs $15 million that city council said they don’t have to give.

“We have the capacity of what we need, less the two schools and we can make it happen. That’s just the numbers of it,” Christian Depaul said at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

So when the school board decided to vote to, as of now, try and rebuild Sandusky...it caught people by surprise.

“That’s a pretty momentous decision, we are now back where we were a year ago with the exception of establishing a new direction of pursuing the rebuilding Sandusky,” Dr. Martin Day said.

Anthony Andrews made the original motion to build a new school.

“I know we’re coming into a budget with a $3-million deficit. I understand those things. I’m not taking this decision lightly. I also know that we can probably get support from council...specifically Faraldi,” Andrews said.

10 News spoke with Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, who represents Ward IV of the city, about convincing his fellow council members to look at making the school board’s wishes a reality.

“Well, the message is we are elected to do a job. We are not elected to just keep the status quo. I’m a conservative. I’m a Republican. Being a conservative-republican does not mean continuing to fund, or lack a providing of funds in a stagnant way,” Faraldi said.

Much remains to be seen for rebuilding Sandusky Elementary, according to city officials.