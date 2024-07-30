Nelson County Sheriff’s Office remembers the life of explosive K9 Gingo

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of K9 Gingo on Monday.

According to the department, Gingo was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer last week and peacefully passed away Monday afternoon with his handler by his side.

According to the office, Gingo was new to Nelson County beginning his career at the office in January 2024. However, Gingo had been an explosive detection K9 for five years overseas working to protect the interests of the United States abroad.

According to the department, he was certified as an explosive detection canine through the North American Police Work Dog Association.

During his time at Nelson County Gingo was used as part of a program designed by Sheriff Embrey to keep both the Nelson County Public Schools and Nelson County government buildings safe.

“Gingo loved going to work every day just as much as he loved his kong and lounging on the porch. He will be missed.” The department said in its statement.