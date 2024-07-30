85º
Why the Vice Presidential nominees matter in 2024

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Since the announcement of former President Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance and President Biden no longer seeking re-election, many have been talking about the vice president nominees.

A Virginia Tech political expert said for many elections, the vice president is not a major factor to swing voters.

She said with the recent events of the attempted assassination of President Trump, and concerns of President Biden’s age, people are paying closer attention.

“Clearly we have seen with Senator Vance and now whoever Vice President Harris picks to be her running mate, presuming she gets the nomination, they will be really important in mobilizing voters and demobilizing other voters,” said Karen Hult, political science expert at Virginia Tech.

She said the last time the vice president nominees had this much attention before an election was back in 1984 when Ronald Reagan won.

