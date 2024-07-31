‘It’s magical’: Roanoke College students help build home for 19th annual R-House project

SALEM, Va. – Roanoke College students team up with Habitat for Humanity each year to build someone in the Roanoke Valley a home, and on Wednesday, they will be moving it to its permanent location on Bullitt Avenue.

“I’m excited and I’m nervous, and it just still feels not real, but I guess once I’m actually seeing it being set, then it will feel more real,” said Nahdijah Hunt, who purchased the home.

Hunt is a first-time homebuyer, and she will live in the house with her family.

About 500 freshmen from Roanoke College work on the home during their summer orientation. The college and Habitat for Humanity have had a partnership for nearly 20 years. The home they are moving will be the 19th home with Roanoke College.

“The mission and vision of Roanoke College is service to community and partnership in the community being part of that collaborative process, and so, we like to show that to them right off the bat, so this is what we believe in this is something we are passionate about as an institution, and we are gonna do it with you,” said Director of Civic Engagement Jesse Griffin with Roanoke College.

Griffin helped bring the program with Habitat for Humanity to Roanoke College.

Habitat for Humanity said this opportunity has allowed them to have a lasting partnership.

“When Roanoke College came to us and said, ‘Hey, we wanna work through a whole freshman class,’ that was just a unique opportunity for us to say, ‘Hey, let’s do it,’ and then as it’s grown, now we’re not even talking about a whole freshman class. We’re talking about a whole college cycle,” said Construction Director Brian Clark with Habitat for Humanity.

Hunt’s home will be finished in December.

“I’m very excited. I somewhat was still in play mode, but now that I’m actually seeing it all in process. I’m very excited, scared but nervous but excited,” said Hunt.

She applied for the program in June and worked on about four or five different homes with Habitat for Humanity.

Clark said providing homes for people with the organization is magical.

“On any given day, it’s hot out here. We’re dirty with construction. It can be just construction, but when you see the family at the end of the process, you’re seeing the hope and the dreams that they’re realizing for themselves for their children, for their extended family, for maybe their friends,” said Clark.