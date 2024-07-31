Man hospitalized, another charged after shooting at Lynchburg’s Forestbrook Apartments

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was taken to the hospital and another man has been charged after a shooting at Forestbrook Apartments Tuesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities told 10 News that the incident happened at about 10 p.m. and said the victim was treated at the Emergency Department at Lynchburg General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have taken Alphonzo Lenard Smith, of Lynchburg, in custody and have charged him with the following in connection with the incident:

Malicious wounding

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Brandish a firearm

Discharge a firearm in the city limits

This investigation remains active and ongoing. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this time, but we will continue to update this article with the latest information.