Accidental electrical fire damages home in Lynchburg Thursday, no injuries we’re reported

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department announced Thursday that an electrical fire had damaged a home on Gills Street.

Around 1:25 p.m. firefighters we’re called to the 2200 block of Gills Street off Campbell Avenue after neighbors reported smoke coming from a home there, we’re told.

The first crews arrived to see smoke coming from the back corner of the wood-frame home. A primary search of the home revealed no one was inside when the fire broke out and fighters had it under control in about 15 minutes, the department said.

One pet cat died and the Red Cross is working with the owner of the house to find temporary shelter.

10 News has learned the cause of the fire was accidental.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

