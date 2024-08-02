80º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Liberty University receives special mattress donation

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Liberty University, Lynchburg, Matress
(LU 2024)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University announced that it had received a special mattress donation that were manufactured by Virginia Industries for the Blind in Charlottesville.

We’re told the division of the department employs and develops Virginians who are blind, visually impaired, or deaf/blind to achieve their desired level of employment through the manufacture and delivery of quality products and services.

Recommended Videos

Commons IV is Liberty’s fourth Residential Commons high-rise residence hall, a 10-story, 166,908-square-foot expansion of Residential Commons III.

Residence halls open to students starting Aug. 14, and classes begin Aug. 19, we’re told.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos