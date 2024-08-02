Liberty University receives special mattress donation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University announced that it had received a special mattress donation that were manufactured by Virginia Industries for the Blind in Charlottesville.

We’re told the division of the department employs and develops Virginians who are blind, visually impaired, or deaf/blind to achieve their desired level of employment through the manufacture and delivery of quality products and services.

Commons IV is Liberty’s fourth Residential Commons high-rise residence hall, a 10-story, 166,908-square-foot expansion of Residential Commons III.

Residence halls open to students starting Aug. 14, and classes begin Aug. 19, we’re told.