The head of USA Cycling says it could be the best year ever at the Olympics.

ROANOKE, Va. – The U.S. Cycling team is poised for its highest medal count ever this year.

Perris Benegas won silver in the women’s BMX freestyle on July 29.

That was the third medal to date for the team following a bronze in the women’s time trial (Chloe Dygert) and a silver in women’s mountain biking (Haley Batten).

Up next is BMX racing. “We’ve got strong mental contenders, both on the men’s side, the women’s side, led by a woman named Elise Willoughby of San Diego, California,” said Brendan Quirk, President & CEO of USA Cycling, in an interview with 10 News from his hotel in Paris. Willoughby is the current world champion in the discipline.

All eyes will be on the track cycling events during the second week of the Games as VBR Team 2024 member Jennifer Valente is a strong favorite in the Madison and Omnium events. The U.S. is also said to have a strong chance for a medal in the women’s Team Pursuit, which also includes Dygert.

“Our team is led by Jen Valente where she has three different opportunities to earn gold - and we’re really optimistic about how the women are gonna perform on the track, the final week of the games,” Quirk said.

He also said he has high hopes for the men and women in the cycling road races coming up on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4.

The ties to Roanoke

Many of the U.S. Mountain Bike team members will be in Roanoke next year for the endurance mountain biking national championships that will be held in July 2025.

“I think without a doubt you will see all four of our Olympians. You got Chris Blevins. He lives in Santa Cruz, California. Riley Amos who got an amazing seventh place in the men’s mountain biking event. He’s from Durango. You’ve got Savilia Blunc from Inverness, California and Haley Batte like I mentioned Park City, Utah. All four of those riders will most certainly be in Roanoke. For nationals, nationals is an absolute cornerstone event,” Quirk said.

He pointed out that U.S. rider Amos Riley’s seventh-place finish is the highest finish ever for American racers at the Olympics.

Quirk says he believes that Roanoke is an up-and-coming cycling destination and he looks forward to seeing the events unfold in the region next year.

Virginia’s Blue Ridge also hosted the U.S. Amateur Road Championships in 2023.