The Botetourt County Fair is showcasing agriculture this year

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A family favorite is back!

The Botetourt County Fair returned to Buchanan this weekend.

The annual fair provides an opportunity for the community to learn more about local working farms and the agricultural heritage of the region.

Highlights included the youth livestock show and auction, draft horse pull, and agriculture demonstrations. There were also fun and educational activities for kids of all ages!

“So it’s a really good opportunity for kids to learn about what goes into raising our food. It doesn’t just show up at the grocery store. You actually have to care for it, nurture it, and love it to get it to the table,” said Brittany Turman, marketer for the Botetourt County Fair.

The majority of the produce, animals, and vendors were from Botetourt County and organizers say that this fair was a great way to show the importance of agriculture.