Thousands in attendance for 2024 Big Lick Comic-Con

ROANOKE, Va. – Nearly twelve thousand comic book fans were out in Roanoke today for the second day of Big Lick Comic-Con.

The convention started in 2017 with only about two thousand people, and has grown year after year.

This year the convention hosted Cal Dodd, better known as the voice of Wolverine in the Disney+ series X-Men ‘97. We had a chance to sit down with him and talk about what the role meant to him.

“He is the iconic character; Batman and Wolverine,” said Cal Dodd. “There’s no question Wolverine is huge, so it’s an honor to be his voice and to have created the voice for him.”

He says that they are close to being done working on the second season of X-Men ‘97.