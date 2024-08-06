Appomattox County Sheriff charges Lynchburg man and teen with string of vehicle break-ins

APPOMATTOX CO., Va. – The Appomattox Sherriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Lynchburg man and a teen in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins, we’re told.

44-year-old Keith Sparrow and a 14-year-old have been arrested and charged with the following after an investigation that lasted a few weeks:

14-year-old Juvenile

4 felony counts- Larceny of a firearm

Keith Sparrow