Appomattox County Sheriff charges Lynchburg man and teen with string of vehicle break-ins

APPOMATTOX CO., Va. – The Appomattox Sherriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Lynchburg man and a teen in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins, we’re told.
Recommended Videos
44-year-old Keith Sparrow and a 14-year-old have been arrested and charged with the following after an investigation that lasted a few weeks:
14-year-old Juvenile
- 4 felony counts- Larceny of a firearm
Keith Sparrow
- 2 felony counts-Possession of firearm by violent criminal
- 2 felony counts- Conspiracy to Commit Larceny of a firearm
- 2 felony counts- Stolen property with intent to sell or distribute
- Felony gang recruitment of a juvenile
- Felony gang participation