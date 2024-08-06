88º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Appomattox County Sheriff charges Lynchburg man and teen with string of vehicle break-ins

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Appomattox County, Lynchburg, Vehicle break-ins
Keith Sparrow (ACSO 2024)

APPOMATTOX CO., Va. – The Appomattox Sherriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Lynchburg man and a teen in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins, we’re told.

Recommended Videos

44-year-old Keith Sparrow and a 14-year-old have been arrested and charged with the following after an investigation that lasted a few weeks:

14-year-old Juvenile

  • 4 felony counts- Larceny of a firearm

Keith Sparrow

  • 2 felony counts-Possession of firearm by violent criminal
  • 2 felony counts- Conspiracy to Commit Larceny of a firearm
  • 2 felony counts- Stolen property with intent to sell or distribute
  • Felony gang recruitment of a juvenile
  • Felony gang participation

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos