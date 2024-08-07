Where to go for this year’s Blue Ridge Games

Our first-ever Blue Ridge Games is kicking off on Aug. 12! With places to see, restaurants to try, and prizes to win, where do you even begin?

You can obviously go around the entire Blue Ridge area to participate, but we understand having activities close by is important. We here at WSLS have put together a short batch of activities near you, of all types!

ROANOKE VALLEY ZONE

Right here in the heart of the Blue Ridge Valley is the Roanoke Valley Zone. Here, hikes are abundant. Dragon’s Tooth and McAfee Knob are fantastic places for you to see the sights of the mountain. If you’re not much into hiking, feel free to try fishing at Carvin’s Cove or perhaps attend an event at the Berglund Center!

HIGHLANDS ZONE

For those of you in the Highlands Zone, you have access to some of the greatest natural beauty the state has to offer! You’re able to see the gorgeous waterfalls at Falling Spring, the Natural Bridge State Park or the incredible hike at Devil’s Marbleyard. Interested in historical sites? You could visit Tingler’s Mill in Paint Bank!

LYNCHBURG AREA ZONE

For everyone around Lynchburg, you could check out the Peaks of Otter Lodge, or perhaps the LOVE sign at the nearby winery! You could also take a picture of the beauty on the trail of Reynolds Memorial Park, or the Holiday Lake State Park. For the hikers out there, Sharp Top is another great opportunity.

SOUTHSIDE ZONE

In Southside, there are even more state parks for you to take some fantastic photos at. Both the Staunton River and Staunton River Battlefield State Parks are great places to stop by, and the Lauren Mountain Preserve is another prime hiking spot. Can you appreciate fine and abstract art? The Gravely-Lester Art Garden would also be a sight to see next time you’re in Martinsville.

NEW RIVER VALLEY ZONE

Last but not least, the NRV. Many of the college students who live here will take a hike through Cascade Falls (or just “The Cascades,” if you prefer). If you’d prefer to just check out some landmarks, you’re in luck, because they’re bountiful in this area. Bull & Bones Brewhaus, the Mary Draper Ingles Statue, and Brady’s Farm Market are all great places to stop by. There’s also Calfee Park, Hungry Mother State Park, Grayson Highlands State Park, and more if you’d just like to relax and take in the fresh air.

Are none of these locations catching your eye? That’s alright, we have plenty more! You can visit here for more information and a full map of every hotspot you can visit!