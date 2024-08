Lynchburg City Schools gearing up for a new year

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools have recently announced they will be providing free school breakfasts and lunches to all attending students.

All schools in the division will be participating in this change, and households will not be required to submit a meal application.

This comes as an amendment to the division’s previous policy regarding free school lunches.

For more information about the program, as well as menus for students, you can click here.