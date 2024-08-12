Clear the Shelters | Ralph is a big dog with an even bigger heart

With floppy ears, a wagging tail and cheerful eyes, Ralph is excitedly waiting for his next partner in crime.

With floppy ears, a wagging tail and cheerful eyes, Ralph is excitedly waiting for his next partner in crime.

The 3-year-old Hound-Boxer has been at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center for about 24 weeks and can’t wait to find a new best friend who will shower him with love and give him all of the tummy rubs his little heart desires.

Recommended Videos

He is an absolute bundle of joy and works well with kids 12 and up. This good boy is also house-trained, so that’s certainly a plus!

Ralph is a big dog with an even bigger heart and can’t wait to meet you!

If you’re interested in adopting him, click here.

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.