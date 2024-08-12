WSLS 10′s first ever Blue Ridge Games is underway

ROANOKE, Va. – The countdown is over, Blue Ridge Games is here!!

Feeling adventurous? Well, do we have a cure for that. WSLS 10′s first ever Blue Ridge Games is finally here.

And shows us one of the possible prizes you could take home.

Are you ready for days full of adventure? Sound fun? Well, guess what it’s easy too.

Before hitting the streets, you first have to become a WSLS insider, so register for that through our website WSLS.com, and then fill out the registration for the Blue Ridge Games.

Now it’s time to hop on your bike, put on your hiking boots, throw in a fishing line, and visit destinations throughout the beautiful Blue Ridge.

You need to make sure your picture has both YOU and the location in it to earn full points!

Once you have the picture, upload it to pin it on our website. When you go to pin it hit choose category then press the blue ridge games, from there you can add your picture to start collecting points.

The process is pretty simple:

Once registered, you can start playing as soon as the Paris Olympics end, all the way to Sep. 6





The process requires you to pin the pictures that you snap at the site to earn points

Among the frequently asked questions: How many ‘events’ must I complete to be eligible for prizes? Well, the challenges vary in terms of points, but the smallest amount you can earn is 50, and the threshold for winning a prize is 500 total points.

I know what you’re all thinking, what are the prizes, are they worth it? Well, I got a taste of one of them and let’s just say it exceeded my expectations.

The prizes up for grabs include a Laz-E-Boy recliner, a $1,000 Visa gift card, a day fishing trip for two, a $100 Rock Outdoors gift card, and $100 State Park prizes. With rewards totaling up to $10,000, the Blue Ridge Games offer not just adventure, but also the chance to win big.

But that’s just one of the many prizes you could win after sending your pictures in to pin it. And all the fun starts today and goes until September 6th. So, what the heck are you waiting for?

