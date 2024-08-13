Campbell County Sheriff's office asking for public's help in search of missing 15-year-old

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Alaina Hendricks.
According to the Sheriff’s office Hendricks has been missing since July 18 when she was last seen in Glen Allen.
Recommended Videos
The Sheriff’s Office does not know where Hendrick’s is or who she is with, we’re told.
10 News has learned that Hendricks is 5′5, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see Hendricks, please reach out to Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-592-9580 or to Crime Stoppers at (888)-798-5900