Local News

Campbell County Sheriff's office asking for public's help in search of missing 15-year-old

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Campbell County, Missing Person, Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Alaina Hendricks (CCSO 2024)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Alaina Hendricks.

According to the Sheriff’s office Hendricks has been missing since July 18 when she was last seen in Glen Allen.

The Sheriff’s Office does not know where Hendrick’s is or who she is with, we’re told.

10 News has learned that Hendricks is 5′5, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Hendricks, please reach out to Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-592-9580 or to Crime Stoppers at (888)-798-5900

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

